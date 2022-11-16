Iran must stop its attacks on Kurdistan Region: US State Department spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Spokesperson of the US State Department told Kurdistan 24 that we condemn Iran's missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

"We have said this several times that Iran continues to destabilize the region," Vedant Patel, the US Deputy State Department spokesperson told Kurdistan24 in a press conference.

"We strongly decry Iran's missile and drone attacks on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and call on Iran to stop these attacks," Patel said.

He also reaffirmed that the US continues its sanctions on Russia, "We will impose more sanctions on Russia and the previous sanctions will remain, Ukraine has the right to defend itself.”

The Deputy Spokesperson also expressed his concerns over the continued protests in Iran.