Turkish drone kills one near Amude: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike on Saturday targeted a location in the Sanjak Sheikh village near Amude, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

Reportedly one person was killed in the attack.

Also yesterday, a Turkish drone targeted a location near Ain Issa.

Moreover, the local ANHA news agency reported that 4 children were wounded by an unexploded Turkish shell in the village of Al-Mujibra, northeast of Tal Tamr district of Al-Hasakah canton.

Turkey in recent weeks has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria amidst threats to carry out a ground incursion