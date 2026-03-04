PM Barzani, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Regional Developments and Stress Stability

Prime Minister Barzani said the talks addressed the situation across the region, particularly in the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments related to the ongoing conflict in recent days.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday said he held discussions with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on recent regional developments and escalating tensions.

In a statement posted on X, Prime Minister Barzani said the talks addressed the situation across the region, particularly in the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments related to the ongoing conflict in recent days.

According to the Prime Minister, both sides expressed concern over recent attacks and rising escalations, emphasizing the need for restraint and dialogue.

Barzani added that the discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination between the two sides to reduce threats and tensions.

The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability across the region through closer collaboration and diplomatic engagement.