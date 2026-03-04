Iraq Faces Nationwide Power Outage as Authorities Investigate Cause

Meanwhile, Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan reported from Baghdad that sources indicate a potential incident at one of the power stations in Baiji, though this has not been officially confirmed.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, Iraq’s national electricity network experienced a complete shutdown across all provinces, leaving the country without power. Ahmed Mousa, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, told Kurdistan24 that the cause of the outage remains unknown.

“The reason behind the power disruption is still unidentified,” Mousa said, noting that ongoing technical reviews and investigations aim to determine the source of the outage.

Iraq currently has an electricity generation capacity of 18,000 megawatts, while demand is expected to rise to 50,000 megawatts after March. The country also relies on imports for 40% of its gas supply from Iran.

The blackout comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with recent attacks targeting bases belonging to armed groups in eight Iraqi provinces. Authorities are working to restore electricity and ensure the stability of the power grid.