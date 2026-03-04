Ali Larijani Claims 500 American Soldiers Killed

Larijani said the conflict was ongoing and vowed retaliation for Khamenei’s death, writing that “the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei will exact a heavy price from you, God willing.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, claimed that more than 500 American soldiers have been killed in recent fighting and warned the United States and Israel that they would pay a “heavy price” following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement posted Wednesday on X, Larijani said the conflict was ongoing and vowed retaliation for Khamenei’s death, writing that “the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei will exact a heavy price from you, God willing.”

Larijani also accused US leadership of dragging American forces into what he described as an unjust war, asserting that over 500 US troops had been killed within days of the escalating conflict.

The remarks come after US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military campaign on Saturday, carrying out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran. US officials said the operation aimed to degrade Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command infrastructure.

During the initial phase of the strikes, several senior Iranian officials were killed, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, an event that has dramatically intensified tensions across the Middle East and raised fears of a wider regional war.

US officials, however, have reported significantly lower casualty figures. The Pentagon has confirmed the deaths of several American service members since the start of hostilities, highlighting a sharp discrepancy between Iranian claims and US military statements.

The rapidly expanding conflict has triggered international concern, with governments and global organizations urging restraint amid continuing airstrikes, retaliatory threats, and military mobilization across the region.