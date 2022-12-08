Italy’s Meloni expresses willingness to foster ties with Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her country’s willingness to foster ties with Kurdistan Region, according to a letter Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has received, the government said.

The European official said that Kurdistan and Italy share a “longstanding” history, as both sides are partners to overcome the security and stability obstacles, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

Meloni said that Rome is willing to develop bilateral ties with Erbil, particularly in agriculture, energy, and trade sectors, the readout noted.

She hoped the newly formed Iraqi government to strengthen Erbil-Baghdad ties for the sake of shared goals, including peace, development, and prosperity, the letter read.

“I am looking forward to meeting with you soon,” Meloni wrote to Barzani.

Meloni assumed Italy's premiership in October 2022, becoming the European country's first female prime minister.

As a member of the international coalition against ISIS, Italy has assisted the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS.

In his 2020 visit to Italy, Barzani thanked Italy for its support in the fight against terrorism.

Italian companies are present in all sectors, food, fashion, design, and furniture, the European country’s Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti told Kurdistan 24 in early November.

Read More: Italian Ambassador: We support the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in every possible way