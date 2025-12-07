Iran: Hezbollah Weapons Issue Must Be Decided by Lebanese, Not Foreign Powers

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasized that Tehran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, stressing that Hezbollah is “an important and influential part of Lebanese society” and makes its decisions independently.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran reiterated on Sunday that decisions regarding Hezbollah’s disarmament must be made solely by the Lebanese people, as regional and international discussions intensify ahead of the expiration of the U.S.-proposed disarmament deadline at the end of this month.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasized that Tehran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, stressing that Hezbollah is “an important and influential part of Lebanese society” and makes its decisions independently. Baghaei noted that issues such as Lebanon’s national defense strategy must be resolved through dialogue among the country’s political actors.

He underscored that the matter of Hezbollah’s weapons remains “an internal issue” to be determined by the Lebanese government and the group itself.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji also addressed the topic during a televised interview on Sunday, describing Hezbollah’s disarmament as both a domestic and international demand. He said this message was conveyed to members of the United Nations Security Council who recently visited Beirut.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that an Israeli diplomatic source said the deadline set by former U.S. President Donald Trump for Lebanon to begin disarming Hezbollah expires on December 31. According to the report, Israeli officials have warned Beirut of increased military action if the group does not comply.

The discussions follow a proposal made on June 19 by U.S. Special Envoy to Syria and Lebanon Tom Barrack, who suggested that Hezbollah hand over its weapons within four months in exchange for Israel halting airstrikes and pulling back troops from southern Lebanon.

As the deadline approaches, diplomatic efforts and regional consultations continue, with stakeholders stressing the importance of Lebanese-led solutions to the country’s security challenges.