PM Barzani approves the allocation of more than 2 billion IQD for water projects in Duhok

This money was allocated as a part of the Ninth Cabinet’s work and efforts.
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday approved to the allocation of over a billion and 500 dinars for drinking water projects in Duhok, according to a statement.

“The Prime Minister agreed to assign 1 billion and 624 million Iraqi dinars to provide cleaning materials for suitable water drinking projects and wells in Duhok,” the statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reads.

This money was allocated as a part of the Ninth Cabinet’s work and efforts; the statement added.

The Prime Minister previously allocated more than one billion dinars for Dukan’s water facility, a district of the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, in the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani also allocated a whopping amount of money for Erbil’s water facility in November.

