PM Barzani, EU envoy discuss reforms in Kurdistan banking system

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the European Union Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola on Tuesday discussed the reforms in the Region’s banking sector and the Union’s support in this regard, according to a statement.

Barzani received Varjola in Erbil, where they discussed a range of topics, including the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reform program and Erbil-Baghdad relations, the premier’s office said in a press release.

The new head of EU Delegation – Erbil Liaison Office – Torkild BYG attended the meeting, in which Barzani congratulated the new envoy, wishing him success in the new endeavor.

The premier and the diplomats spoke about the importance of reforming the banking sector in Iraq’s Kurdish region as well as the opportunities for EU cooperation in this regard, the readout noted.

They also highlighted developing the coordination between the EU and Kurdistan Region, particularly in supporting the ongoing KRG reform program in economic diversification, supporting the agricultural sector, and exporting Kurdish local produce to European markets.

Regarding the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani highlighted the Region’s desire to resolve the problems constitutionally.

The allocation of Kurdish share in the Iraqi federal budget for 2023 equitably and proportionately to the Kurdish population could be a “good beginning” in the direction of resolving the issues fundamentally, Barzani said, according to the press release.