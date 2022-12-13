Politics

PM Barzani, EU envoy discuss reforms in Kurdistan banking system

Regarding the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani highlighted the Region’s desire to resolve the problems constitutionally.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) walking alongside EU Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) walking alongside EU Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan EU Kurdistan Region Iraq Krg Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the European Union Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola on Tuesday discussed the reforms in the Region’s banking sector and the Union’s support in this regard, according to a statement.

Barzani received Varjola in Erbil, where they discussed a range of topics, including the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reform program and Erbil-Baghdad relations, the premier’s office said in a press release.

The new head of EU Delegation – Erbil Liaison Office – Torkild BYG attended the meeting, in which Barzani congratulated the new envoy, wishing him success in the new endeavor.

The premier and the diplomats spoke about the importance of reforming the banking sector in Iraq’s Kurdish region as well as the opportunities for EU cooperation in this regard, the readout noted.

They also highlighted developing the coordination between the EU and Kurdistan Region, particularly in supporting the ongoing KRG reform program in economic diversification, supporting the agricultural sector, and exporting Kurdish local produce to European markets.

Regarding the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani highlighted the Region’s desire to resolve the problems constitutionally.

The allocation of Kurdish share in the Iraqi federal budget for 2023 equitably and proportionately to the Kurdish population could be a “good beginning” in the direction of resolving the issues fundamentally, Barzani said, according to the press release.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with EU Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola in Erbil, Dec. 12, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with EU Ambassador to Iraq Ville Varjola in Erbil, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive