Iraq to send $200 million to the Kurdistan Region within 10 days: KRG representative to Baghdad

Fars Issa, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s representative to Baghdad speaking to Kurdistan 24, Jan. 6, 2023 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fars Issa, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s representative to Baghdad, told Kurdistan 24 that more than $200 million (400 billion Iraqi dinars) is expected to be sent to the Kurdistan Region within the next 10 days.

“Erbil-Baghdad talks will resume next week,” Issa said.

He also noted that negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues are in the final stages. “Another KRG delegation will return to Baghdad this week,” he added.

