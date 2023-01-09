SDF uncovers large weapons cache in Hasakah province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday announced they uncovered a large weapons cache in the village of al-Qirawan, Tal Hamis in the Hasakah province.

It consisted of large numbers of explosive belts, improvised explosive device (IED), timed bombs, AK-74 rifles, ammunition, and explosive materials (C-4).

“It is worth mentioning that this is the second weapons cache retrieved in the al-Qirawan village, and during the last operation, al-Jazeera Thunderbolt, our forces arrested three terrorists involved in manufacturing the two VBIEDs that ISIS used in their attack on the al-Sina’a prison last year,” the SDF said.

Earlier, the SDF arrested a total of 154 wanted ISIS militants in the Hasakah province during an eight-day campaign, Operation al-Jazeera Thunderbolt, which began on Dec. 29.

Although the SDF and coalition forces announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, they have continued to combat and pursue ISIS sleeper cells.