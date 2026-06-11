India Summons US Diplomat Following Deadly Tanker Strike in Gulf of Oman

New Delhi summoned a senior US diplomat after an American airstrike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian sailors, according to Indian authorities.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A diplomatic dispute has emerged between India and the United States after an American airstrike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman left three Indian sailors dead and prompted New Delhi to formally protest the incident.

India's Ministry of Shipping announced that three Indian seafarers were killed as a result of the strike, which targeted a commercial oil tanker operating in the region.

According to Reuters, India summoned the deputy chief of the US diplomatic mission in New Delhi to convey its strong objection to the incident.

Two informed Indian sources said the country's Foreign Ministry informed US officials that it strongly condemns attacks on commercial vessels and any actions that place civilian lives at risk.

According to the report, the US airstrike killed three Indian sailors aboard the tanker.

However, rescue teams from the Sultanate of Oman successfully evacuated 21 other Indian crew members who were on board the vessel.

The incident has raised concerns in India over the safety of civilian maritime personnel operating in regional waters amid ongoing tensions.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its warplanes carried out what it described as a precise strike against the engine room of the tanker "Citybilo," which was sailing under the flag of Palau.

CENTCOM said the operation came after the vessel's crew allegedly ignored multiple warnings.

Washington has accused the tanker of violating maritime sanctions and transporting Iranian oil in the region.

The deaths of the Indian sailors have added a new dimension to tensions surrounding maritime security in the Gulf of Oman, with New Delhi demanding accountability while US officials maintain that the operation targeted a vessel accused of breaching restrictions related to Iranian oil shipments.