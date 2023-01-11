PM Barzani discusses bilateral relations with Jordanian parliamentary delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region with a Jordanian parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi, in Baghdad.

The meeting discussed how to promote relations between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region, the KRG said in a press statement.

Moreover, the Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah of the Kingdom of Jordan to the Prime Minister and “expressed his country's desire to develop comprehensive relations with the Kurdistan Region.”

In addition, Prime Minister Barzani pointed to the historical and friendly relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom of Jordan and “expressed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to strengthen relations with Jordan.”

In October, a Kurdish-Jordanian council was set up to meet twice a year to discuss matters of mutual interest.

In addition to economic ties, Erbil and Amman also cooperate on medical matters.