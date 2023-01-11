US military official visits Peshmerga forces in Sector 6

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At sector six, Peshmerga forces welcomed U.S. Army Col. Javier Soria, deputy director of Military Advisor Group - North, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, announced on Wednesday.

At Sector 6, we welcomed Col. Soria, Deputy Director - CJTF - ORI. We met regarding the latest movements by ISIS and stopping them. We discussed the important of Peshmerga, Coalition and Iraqi Army cooperation and the reforms within the Peshmerga ranks. pic.twitter.com/T87UZZ38PL — Sirwan Barzani (@SirwanBarzani_) January 11, 2023

“We met regarding the latest movements by ISIS and how to stop them,” Barzani said in a Facebook post.

Moreover, they discussed the importance “of Peshmerga, Coalition and Iraqi Army cooperation and the reforms within the Peshmerga ranks.”

Peshmerga forces in sector 6 regularly launch operations against ISIS militants near Makhmour.

Makhmour is a disputed territory located approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil.

ISIS fighters have benefited from a security vacuum in the area since the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, when Iraqi forces pushed the Kurdish Peshmerga out of the disputed territories, including Makhmour.

The US-led coalition since then has pushed for more Iraqi-Kurdish cooperation against ISIS.