Politics

US military official visits Peshmerga forces in Sector 6

“We met regarding the latest movements by ISIS and how to stop them.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Col. Javier Soria on Wednesday met with Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, Jan. 11, 2023 (Photo: Sirwan Barzani/Facebook).
Col. Javier Soria on Wednesday met with Peshmerga Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, Jan. 11, 2023 (Photo: Sirwan Barzani/Facebook).
Kurdistan Sirwan Barzani Makhmour ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At sector six, Peshmerga forces welcomed U.S. Army Col. Javier Soria, deputy director of Military Advisor Group - North, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, Major-General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, announced on Wednesday.

“We met regarding the latest movements by ISIS and how to  stop them,” Barzani said in a Facebook post.

Moreover, they discussed the importance “of Peshmerga, Coalition and Iraqi Army cooperation and the reforms within the Peshmerga ranks.”

Peshmerga forces in sector 6 regularly launch operations against ISIS militants near Makhmour.

Makhmour is a disputed territory located approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Erbil.

ISIS fighters have benefited from a security vacuum in the area since the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, when Iraqi forces pushed the Kurdish Peshmerga out of the disputed territories, including Makhmour.

The US-led coalition since then has pushed for more Iraqi-Kurdish cooperation against ISIS.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive