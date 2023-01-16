White House Coordinator for MENA, Brett McGurk, to visit Iraq, Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, is visiting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on Monday to meet the country’s top officials, a Kurdish official told Kurdistan 24.

Following his meetings in Baghdad, the US official is set to meet with the Kurdish leadership, including President of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (KDP) Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani as well as the leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Fawzi Hariri, chief of staff to the Kurdish president told Kurdistan 24 on Monday morning.

The visit is to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, Hariri added.

Serving as presidential envoy in the fight against ISIS, McGurk has closely engaged with the leaders both in Iraq, Syria, and the Kurdistan Region.