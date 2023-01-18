Security

Two Kurdish police officers killed by ISIS in Kirkuk

The province has seen an uptick in ISIS attacks in recent months.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Shattered glasses spread on the scene in northern Kirkuk province, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: Dilan Barzan/Kurdistan 24)
Shattered glasses spread on the scene in northern Kirkuk province, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: Dilan Barzan/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kirkuk Security ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Kurdish police officers were killed during an ISIS attack in northern Kirkuk on Tuesday night, a security source told Kurdistan 24. 

Lieutenant-Colonel Nawzad Al, along with his driver, Mohammad Pasha, visiting a checkpoint in the Jabal Bor area of the oil-rich province, were ambushed and killed by ISIS suspects, an anonymous source confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

The Kirkuk Police Department has not officially commented on the attack, which took place near a highway leading to Sulaimani province in the Kurdistan Region, Dilan Barzan, Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Kirkuk said at the scene.

The province has seen an uptick in ISIS attacks in recent months.

At least 13 members of the security forces were killed in 2022 in the province by suspected ISIS militants.

The lack of security cooperation between Kurdish and Iraqi forces in the disputed territories, including Kirkuk, has led to an increased insurgency by the group, according to security experts and government officials. 

The Iraqi Air Force regularly conducts strikes against the suspected hideouts of the militants in remote areas.

Warning of increasing ISIS threats, Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on their Iraqi counterparts to increase security cooperation in the disputed territories, where the group has launched several low-level insurgencies against civilian and security targets.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Kirkuk Correspondent Dilan Barzan

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive