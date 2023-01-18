Turkish drone targets car near Tirbespi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike on Wednesday afternoon targeted a car on Al-Qahtaniyah (Tirbespi) road in the countryside of Al-Hasakah province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

So far, it is unclear how many casualties the attack caused.

Within only three weeks of the new year, Turkey has already carried out seven drone attacks, killing one civilian and three fighters, the SOHR report added.

On Jan. 15, a Turkish drone also targeted a military vehicle near Amude.

Moreover, Turkey continues to threaten a ground offensive in Syria.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi told Al Monitor on Monday that the SDF expects a Turkish attack in February.