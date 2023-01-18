Kurdistan Region Presidency underlines importance of Kurdish unity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency in a statement on Wednesday said that the Iraqi Kurds “need unity and cooperation among all sides, and specifically between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).”

“We call on all political parties to set aside their differences and commit to resolving their issues through dialogue and understanding and with an open heart. What unites us is much greater than what divides us,” the Kurdistan Region Presidency said in the statement, amidst tensions between the two parties.

“We must all act responsibly in order to be able to restore stability and unity, and to protect and advance the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region.”

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region Presidency recently welcomed a senior US government delegation led by the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein.

In high level engagements, w/ @IKRPresident, @masoud_barzani, @qubadjt, @Bafeltalabani, White House Coordinator @brett_mcgurk & SPE @amoshochstein stressed the importance of Kurdish unity to advance shared interests & for the prosperity of the IKR & all of Iraq. pic.twitter.com/dMypSTVWUV — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) January 18, 2023

The US Consulate General Erbil said in a tweet on Wednesday that the US delegation in high-level engagements with Kurdish leaders “stressed the importance of Kurdish unity to advance shared interests and for the prosperity of the IKR (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) and all of Iraq.”

The Kurdistan Region Presidency also welcomed the ongoing progress between the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

“While we have had difficulties in the past, we are optimistic that we will be able to resolve the outstanding issues with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and his cabinet within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution,” the Kurdistan Region Presidency said.

“We reaffirm our support and commitment for a robust and productive bilateral relationship between the Government of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, and the Government of the United States on the basis of the Strategic Framework Agreement,” the statement concluded.

Last week, PM Masrour Barzani visited Baghdad and met with senior Iraqi officials, including President Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, PM Masrour Barzani, Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid and Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein on Tuesday discussed the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, underlining opportunities for Erbil and Baghdad to work together.

“Our needs are the same: jobs, prosperity and stability,” PM Masrour Barzani said in a tweet. “We're off to a strong start with the new govt.”