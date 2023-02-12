Politics

PM Barzani eyes 'deepening partnerships' at World Government Summit

Barzani arrived in the oil-rich kingdom on Sunday and was received by a UAE official at the airport.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) is received by a United Arab Emirates official in Dubai, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) is received by a United Arab Emirates official in Dubai, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Middle East UAE Masrour Barzani Krg World Government Summit WGS2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After landing in Dubai on early Sunday to participate at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flagship conference, the World Government Summit, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he aims to ‘deepen the partnerships’ with those interested in doing business with the Kurdish region, according to a tweet.

Barzani arrived in the Gulf country on Sunday and was received by a UAE official at the airport.

“I’m pleased to return to the UAE for the #WGS2023  — and meet with its leaders to share Kurdistan’s story,” Barzani said, adding his participation is an opportunity to “deepen partnerships where we bring as much to the table as those who do business with us.”

It is the second year in a row that Barzani attends the high-profile event in the Gulf country, where thousands of government officials, as well as top political leaders, are set to take part this year to discuss matters related to governance in face of the existing and future challenges.

At least 20 presidents are set to take part in the conference, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, according to the organizers of the conference.

Over 250 ministers as well as 10,000 government officials are participating from various countries. Top business and banking officials will also be present at the three-day conference, including the UN chief, the president of the World Bank, and leaders of international organizations.

“Shaping Future Governments” is the title of the 2023 edition of the gathering, in which topics related to development, governance, healthcare, and economics, will be shed light on by the participants during 220 sessions that are planned to be attended by more than 300 speakers.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his arrival in Dubai to participate at 2023 World Government Summit, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his arrival in Dubai to participate at 2023 World Government Summit, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) is received by a United Arab Emirates official in Dubai, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) is received by a United Arab Emirates official in Dubai, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive