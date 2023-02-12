PM Barzani eyes 'deepening partnerships' at World Government Summit

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After landing in Dubai on early Sunday to participate at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flagship conference, the World Government Summit, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he aims to ‘deepen the partnerships’ with those interested in doing business with the Kurdish region, according to a tweet.

Barzani arrived in the Gulf country on Sunday and was received by a UAE official at the airport.

“I’m pleased to return to the UAE for the #WGS2023 — and meet with its leaders to share Kurdistan’s story,” Barzani said, adding his participation is an opportunity to “deepen partnerships where we bring as much to the table as those who do business with us.”

I’m pleased to return to the UAE for the #WGS2023 — and meet with its leaders to share Kurdistan’s story.



It’s also an opportunity to reflect on our progress over the past year and deepen partnerships where we bring as much to the table as those who do business with us. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 12, 2023

It is the second year in a row that Barzani attends the high-profile event in the Gulf country, where thousands of government officials, as well as top political leaders, are set to take part this year to discuss matters related to governance in face of the existing and future challenges.

At least 20 presidents are set to take part in the conference, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, according to the organizers of the conference.

Over 250 ministers as well as 10,000 government officials are participating from various countries. Top business and banking officials will also be present at the three-day conference, including the UN chief, the president of the World Bank, and leaders of international organizations.

“Shaping Future Governments” is the title of the 2023 edition of the gathering, in which topics related to development, governance, healthcare, and economics, will be shed light on by the participants during 220 sessions that are planned to be attended by more than 300 speakers.