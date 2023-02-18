Politics

President Nechirvan Barzani meets with Armenian PM in Munich

Both sides stressed the importance of making efforts and working comprehensively to resolve all issues peacefully through dialogue and negotiations.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
President Nechirvan Barzani met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2023 (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani KRI Armenia Munich Security Conference

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Friday evening, on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference in Germany.

The Kurdistan Region's Presidency (KRP) said the discussions focused on "Armenia’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all fields, emphasizing the need to expand trade exchanges between the two countries and highlighting job and investment opportunities."

Moreover, the two sides also highlighted the situation of the Kurdish Diaspora in Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora in the Kurdistan Region.

The ancient relations between the two sides, as well as the challenges facing Kurdistan, Armenia and the wider region were also discussed, the KRP said.

Moreover, the President of the Kurdistan Region and the Prime Minister of Armenia stressed the importance of making efforts and working comprehensively to resolve all issues peacefully through dialogue and negotiations.

According to Armenia's Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, around 7,000 to 8,000 Armenians live in Iraq.

At least 3,000 of these Armenians live in the Kurdistan Region, with the majority, between 850 to 900, living in Duhok province.

In May 2019, the KRG opened the first Armenian Orthodox church in Erbil's Christian-majority Ankawa district.

