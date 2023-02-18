Politics

Azerbaijan to open consulate in Erbil; invites Kurdish president to Baku

President Barzani was officially extended an invitation to visit the country, according to the press release.
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) shaking hands with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) shaking hands with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Azerbaijan has plans to open its consulate general in the Kurdistan Region, the country’s president told President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday, according to a statement.

Barzani met with President Ilham Aliyev, the leader of the Caucasian country, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Erbil and Baku.

Aliyev told the Kurdish president that his country will inaugurate a consulate general in the capital Erbil, a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency read, without elaborating further. 

President Barzani was officially extended an invitation to visit the country, according to the press release.

The leaders also discussed ways to develop trade and commercial ties between the two nations.

Barzani arrived in the European country on Friday to attend the 59th MSC, where he has held several top meetings so far with numerous leaders.

Earlier Saturday, Barzani met with the European Union’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrel, on the sidelines of the gathering, where they spoke about the fight against ISIS, and the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the union, among other topics.

The president met with the Iraqi, Polish, and Armenian premiers on Friday in Munich as well as other top US and Qatari officials.

Launched on Friday, the MSC, which is being attended by numerous high-ranking government officials, heads of state, prime ministers as well as members of the business and academic communities, focuses on the current foreign policy and security challenges the world is facing this year.

