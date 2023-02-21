On Mother Language Day, PM Barzani encourages the use of Kurdish language on social media 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday urged the use of the Kurdish language on digital platforms and digital media, in honor of Mother Language Day.

Barzani extended his congratulations to the Kurdistani people and other ethnic components on this international day and noted that “our collective duty” is to preserve and develop mother languages.

“Let’s use Kurdish on social media platforms,” Barzani said, adding he will start writing his tweets more in Kurdish from now on.

Barzani used the #InKurdish hashtag with his tweet.

Aimed at raising awareness of the diversity of languages and the need to preserve those that are endangered, the United Nations’ scientific and cultural organization, known as UNESCO, marked Feb. 21 as the day to celebrate the cause globally. The day has been observed since 2000.

According to UNESCO. 40 percent of the global population does not have access to study in their mother tongues.

The Iraqi Constitution, however, includes both Kurdish and Arabic as the official state languages and allows education in mother languages to be taught in schools across the country. This includes Turkmen, Assyrians, and Armenian.