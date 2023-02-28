KDP, PUK reach an agreement to hold elections this year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The electoral offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) convened in Erbil on Tuesday, as the Region’s parties are ramping up efforts to prepare for parliamentary elections.

The members of the two parties, whose relations have recently experienced heightened tensions, met in Erbil to discuss the Region’s upcoming elections, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Zana Mullah Khalid, The Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)'s parliamentary bloc, and Luqman Wardi, the deputy of the Head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)’s parliamentary bloc, in a press conference following the meeting announced that both sides have reached an agreement concerning this year’s election.

Khalid said that both sides agreed that the extension of the parliament term was necessary so that we can hold parliamentary elections this year.

Both parties agreed on reactivating the Kurdistan High Election Commission, dividing the electoral districts into four districts, and relying on the Biometric voter registration system.

Today’s meeting with the KDP was “positive” and both sides agreed to consult with other political parties to reach a final agreement to amend the electoral law, the deputy Head of PUK’s parliamentary bloc stated.

He also confirmed that they will continue to discuss remaining issues in follow-up meetings and stressed while they have different opinions on the distribution of seats for the minorities, they will consult other political parties to reach an agreement.

Political disagreements over amending the electoral law and renewing the mandate of the Region’s High Election Commission delayed the elections from taking place last year.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and other leaders, have called for holding election this year without any delays. He also expressed his government’s readiness to prepare the necessary means for holding the process