Great potential in Kurdistan Region’s agriculture sector: Dutch Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dutch Consul General (CG) to Erbil, Jaco Beerends, told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that there is great potential to develop the agriculture sector in the Kurdistan Region, after visiting a potato chips factory funded by the Netherlands.

“The most important thing is to recognize the full potential of the Kurdistan Region,” he said, while visiting a potato factory. The Dutch funded project also includes a processing line in the potato value chain in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Our project is a good example of what can be achieved when there is a “ sound plan” and good vision. While the agricultural sector was not well developed over the past several years, you can now see the potential of a full functioning agricultural processing plant in the Kurdistan Region.

The entire process is “impressive” from farming potatoes, harvesting potatoes, to processing them, to making its way to the market, and being sold to consumers like you and me.

He emphasized that the Dutch were working on different projects to improve the agricultural sector. “We try to work with the private sector and investors, like this particular company, to provide financing and to share knowledge and expertise.”

He explained that the potato project began several years ago with a significant contribution by the Dutch government and matching funds from local investors.

He described the public-private partnership as including “buy-in from partners in the Kurdistan Region.” The project was not a “grant program” where the Dutch government just “handed over the money.”

Dutch CG Beerends also stressed the importance of “sound government policies and institutions.” Therefore, we coordinate with the Kurdistan Regional Government to develop effective policies for a number of sectors, including the agriculture sector.”

In 2021, in coordination with PM Masrour Barzani, the Dutch opened a large potato factory in Duhok, worth 5.8 million euros. The project was jointly funded by the Dutch Foreign Ministry and Bashar Mushir Agha Goran’s Kurdistan-Holland Company.

Dutch CG Beerends explained that the potato project was conducive to this area, which is facing water scarcity due to climate change. “If you grow wheat, you need a lot more water.” Harvesting potatoes does not require a lot of water.