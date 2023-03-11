Sport

Kurdish hikers set Guinness world record

At the end of the event, the organizers of the Guinness Book of World Records awarded Areen Masrour Barzani a certificate for setting the record for the largest hiking event.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The hiking excursion in Mount Safin. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The hiking excursion in Mount Safin. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Areen Masrour Barzani Guinness Book of World Records Hiking

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Mountain Climbing Federation in cooperation with Visit Kurdistan Company has set the first Guinness Book of World Records on Saturday. 

More than 800 hikers from all groups, sports enthusiasts, and college students throughout the Kurdistan Region participated in the hiking excursion in Mount Safin.

Also, 110 volunteers participated in facilitating the event.

At the end of the event, the organizers of the Guinness Book of World Records awarded Areen Masrour Barzani a certificate for setting the record for the largest hiking event.

The hiking excursion in Mount Safin. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The hiking excursion in Mount Safin. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive