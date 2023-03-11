Kurdish hikers set Guinness world record

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Mountain Climbing Federation in cooperation with Visit Kurdistan Company has set the first Guinness Book of World Records on Saturday.

More than 800 hikers from all groups, sports enthusiasts, and college students throughout the Kurdistan Region participated in the hiking excursion in Mount Safin.

Also, 110 volunteers participated in facilitating the event.

At the end of the event, the organizers of the Guinness Book of World Records awarded Areen Masrour Barzani a certificate for setting the record for the largest hiking event.