Kurdish Diaspora Center holds its second congress

In 2021, the first congress of the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, under the leadership of President Masoud Barzani.
Ismail Kamil, the head of the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation, speaking to Kurdistan 24, March 26, 2023.
Ismail Kamil, the head of the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation, speaking to Kurdistan 24, March 26, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish Diaspora Center in Sweden held its second congress in Stockholm and elected a new managing board of directors. 

Dr. Sherwan Koyi, a member of the Kurdish Diaspora Center in Sweden, told Kurdistan 24 that the center is nonpartisan and not affiliated with any Kurdish political parties.

Moreover, Ali Juma, one of the participants of the congress, said that they are trying to create an international lobby group to advocate for Kurds worldwide.

The Kurdish Diaspora Center in Sweden was founded in 2020. The main goal of the Center is to lobby and engage the diplomatic community on Kurdish issues.

The members of the Center are focused on recruiting Kurdish youth to bridge the gap between Kurdistan and Sweden.

Since its establishment, the Kurdish Diaspora Center in Sweden has been able to gain the support of Swedish political parties for the Kurdish cause.

