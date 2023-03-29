Iraqi Kurdistan the most pro-American political entity in the Middle East: Gallup poll

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to data recently released by the Washington-based polling group, Gallup, Iraqi Kurdistan is the most pro-American political entity in the Middle East at any time, even more so than the ‘historical U.S. ally, Israel.’

“By late 2022, nearly four in five adults in Iraq’s Kurdish region (79%) said they approved of U.S. leadership,” Gallup said, adding this makes Kurdistan more pro-US even than Israel (67% in 2017 and 2018).

“In contrast, across the rest of Iraq, 28% of residents approved of U.S. leadership,” the report notes.

The polling data comes amidst discussions over the US-Kurdish relationship and the release of an annual report by the Department of State on the status of human rights in the Kurdistan Region, which drew a strong critical response from the government.

However, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative Bayan Sami Rahman in Washington DC said the report will not affect US-KRG long-standing relations.

Moreover, the polling group said that Kurdistan is a safe haven for minority groups, compared to all the Middle East.

“Reflective of the sanctuary that the region has become for the country’s minority groups, 84% in areas administered by the KRG say their city or area is a good place for ethnic or racial minorities,” according to the Gallup report.

It also said this figure is significantly higher than in the rest of Iraq (59%) and higher than anywhere else Gallup has asked this question in the Middle East, by a significant margin.

Moreover, Gallup said Kurdish security forces were largely able to control their borders with the rest of Iraq and deal effectively with terrorist threats, creating a safe security environment.

“By 2022, nearly nine in 10 adults in Iraqi Kurdistan (88%) reported feeling safe walking alone at night, a sentiment similar to that in low-crime Gulf states, and much higher than the 72% in the rest of Iraq,” the report said.

However, the report also notes that in 2022, two in three residents in Iraqi Kurdistan (66%) said it’s a bad time to find a job, similar to the 65% who said the same in the rest of Iraq.

Further, those living in Kurdish areas are now less satisfied than other Iraqis with what they can buy and do (45% vs. 72%, respectively).

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani during the MEPS forum in 2021 explained that the economic difficulties of the Kurdistan Region were due to two years of budget cuts from Baghdad, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the previous drop in oil prices.

He stressed that, despite these difficulties, the region survived with the help of “reforms we have started. Yes, we couldn’t pay full salaries, but we did pay salaries every month.”

The main agenda of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, under the leadership of PM Masrour Barzani, is to diversify the economy and increase non-oil revenues.