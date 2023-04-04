President Masoud Barzani thanks Iraqi Premier for Erbil-Baghdad deal

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Tuesday in a phone call thanked Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Republic, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

President Barzani described the Erbil-Baghdad agreement to resume oil export from the Kurdistan Region as a historic step, the statement reads.

He expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi Prime Minister for his efforts to resolve this important issue and reach a mutual agreement, the statement added.

President Barzani stressed that with goodwill, any outstanding issues between the parties can be easily resolved.

The leader of the KDP hoped that the agreement would become a gateway to resolve all outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi Federal Government, according to the statement.

Finally, President Barzani reiterated his support for the efforts and steps taken by the Iraqi Premier.