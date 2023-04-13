Fatal clash between SDF and Syrian army prompts SDF investigation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday announced they are investigating a clash between Syrian government forces and a SDF-linked fighter.

The SDF said that on Thursday morning, a Syrian soldier and a member of SDF-linked Self Defense force died in the Hatla village of Deir ez-Zor, according to a press statement.

In general, Damascus has largely tried to avoid tensions with the SDF and turned a blind eye to their control of Kurdish-populated cities since the 2011 Syrian uprising. Instead, government forces have focused on fighting rebel factions seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad.

Nevertheless, pro-Syrian government forces and SDF-linked fighters have clashed several times in the past, especially in Hasakah and Qamishlo.

Damascus has also put an embargo on Kurdish neighbourhoods in Aleppo and blocked aid to earthquake victims.

In October 2019, Syrian government forces entered Tal Tamir and surrounding towns under a Moscow-backed agreement with the SDF, following a Turkish offensive in the area.

Nevertheless, tensions have continued and Damascus remains concerned with the continued US presence in the Hasakah and Deir al-Zor provinces.

Furthermore, there have been tensions in Deir al-Zor between SDF-backed forces and the Syrian government over smuggling activities.

Attempts by Moscow to reach a deal between Damascus and the SDF for local autonomy in northeastern Syria have remained fruitless.