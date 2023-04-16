PM Barzani commemorates chemical bombardment of Balisan, Sheikh Wasanan, and Koshnawati Valley

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday posted a message and video commemorating the chemical attack on Balisan, Sheikh Wasanan, and Koshnawati Valley.

“Today marks the day, 36 years ago, that hundreds of Kurds were slain by Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons,” PM Barzani wrote in a tweet.

“The massacre was a focal point of the genocide. It will never be forgotten,” he added.

“We grieve the lives lost and families destroyed. We honor their memory,” Barzani concluded.

On April 16, 1987, the former Ba’athist regime carried out a brutal attack, with the use of chemical weapons, against the innocent civilian population in Balisan, Sheikh Wasanan, and Koshnawati Valley. At least 265 people were killed in the attack.

Earlier today, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) also commemorated the brutal attack and called it an “unforgettable crime.”

