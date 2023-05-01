PM Barzani, Iraqi deputy premier highlight importance of passing budget bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday stressed the importance of passing the country’s budget bill in a meeting with the Iraqi minister of planning and deputy prime minister.

Barzani received Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Muhammed Ali Tamim in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in the country, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Both officials stressed the importance of passing the federal budget bill in parliament to resolve the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad and fulfilling the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements, the readout noted.

They also reiterated the importance of implementing the agreements mentioned in the agenda of the Iraqi federal government.

The Iraqi official also meets with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani earlier Monday to discuss similar topics, a readout from the Barzani Headquarters read.

The Iraqi government in recent months prepared a budget bill for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. The draft law is under discussion in parliament.

Kurdistan Region officials took part in the preparations of the bill, which entails Erbil’s financial entitlements.

The financial entitlements of the region have been the source of tensions between the two governments for nearly a decade.