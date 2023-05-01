The International Conference on the Genocide of Feyli Kurds will begin on Tuesday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The International Conference on the Genocide of the Kurdish People, and Feyli Kurds will be held on Tuesday. The event is hosted by President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and sponsored by Kurdistan 24.

Ali Feyli, an advisor to KDP President Barzani, told Kurdistan 24 that the conference will highlight the crimes committed against Feyli Kurds by the former Iraqi regime in the 1980s.

Feyli expressed his gratitude to President Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for their support for the conference.

This is the first time, after 43 years of the genocide committed against Feyli Kurds, that a scientific conference will be held on this important issue.

Feyli also stressed that while the Iraqi government recognized the genocide committed against the Feyli Kurds more than 10 years ago, nothing has been done to compensate them.

On April 4, 1980, the Iraqi regime began a campaign of ethnic cleansing of Feyli Kurds in Baghdad, Diyala, Kut, Khanaqin, Jalawla, Numaniyah, Mandali, Naft Khana, Badra, Gassan, and many other places, resulting in killing 600,000 Feyli Kurds.

Although the Iraqi High Tribunal in 2008 and the Iraqi Parliament in 2010 officially recognized the genocide of the Feyli Kurds, they have not been granted Iraqi citizenship nor compensated for the crimes committed against them.