KRG announces digital business registration platform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday announced an online platform for business registration as part of the ninth cabinet's efforts to reduce excessive bureaucracy.

“We're delivering on our promise for a digital future and #StrongerKurdistan,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a tweet on Sunday following the announcement by the government’s company registration directorate.

You can now register your business online. Visit https://t.co/RlHtdp38PQ. pic.twitter.com/yflRZQbLnK — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) June 4, 2023

Available in Kurdish, English, and Arabic languages, Barzani shared the link to the online platform, which slashes the cost of registration by 80 percent, according to the government. A business could be registered within 24 working hours.

The new electronic initiative aims to “reduce costs and simplify procedures” for entrepreneurs and business owners, a government statement explained.

Those who wish to apply digitally will receive the so-called Unique Entity Number, the press release added, saying the code allows business owners to have access to various government departments.

“The new system adheres to international standards by providing a comprehensive list of business activities categorized according to industry standards,” the KRG said.

Various government offices, including Prime Minister's Office, have worked along with Kurdistan Parliament and the company registration directorate to undertake the project, the release added.

The online platform is another initiative part of the government’s digitalization efforts.

In late February, Barzani launched an online visa program to allow easier travel for people to visit Iraq’s Kurdish region. Last year, the premier also announced the digital driving licenses program and the KRG’s first data center.