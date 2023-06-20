US calls for de-escalation in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Matthew Miller, spokesperson at the US State Department, on Tuesday called on all parties to de-escalate in northern Syria.

“We are concerned with the reports of increased violence in northern Syria over recent days and urge all parties to de-escalate to preserve stability,” the spokesperson said.

The statement comes amidst increased violence in northern Syria.

Russian warplanes recently carried out several airstrikes in Idlib, northwest Syria.

Moreover, Turkey has stepped up drone and artillery strikes in northern Aleppo, Manbij and the Hasakah province after a Turkish base was targeted in mid-June.

On Tuesday, the Syrian-Kurdish co-chair of the local canton administration in Qamishlo, Yusra Darwish, was killed. Additionally, Darwish’s deputy was injured in a Turkish drone strike east of Qamishlo.

The increased violence also comes ahead of the 20th round of the Astana meetings between foreign ministers from Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran in Kazakhstan on June 20-21.

For the first time, the meeting will also include the normalization of ties between Turkey and Syria, the Turkish pro-government news website Daily Sabah reported.

Moscow has attempted to reconcile Syria and Turkey with each other, but with limited results so far.