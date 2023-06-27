PM Barzani congratulates Greek PM on his reelection

Politics

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday in a tweet congratulated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his reelection.

“I look forward to strengthening our partnership and people-to-people ties,” PM Barzani said in the tweet.

“Our priorities are aligned: trade, investment and knowledge sharing,” he added.

Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister on Monday after easily winning a second term.

After 99.7% of the votes were counted, Mitsotakis' New Democracy party had 40.55% of the vote - more than twice the left-wing opposition party Syriza's 17.84%. In a half-century, it was the largest margin of victory in the Greek election.

A conservative, Mitsotakis was accredited for reducing Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 166 percent in 2023, down from 212 percent in 2020. Mitsotakis’ agenda for his second term is to further decrease taxation, advance affordable health care, boost wages, and modernize the country’s infrastructure.

