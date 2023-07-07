Two members of Iranian Kurdish party killed in Qaladze

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) were assassinated on Friday in the village of Halsho in the Qaladze region in the Sulaimani province.

Luqman Aji and Adel Qaderi, two members of the Democratic Party of Iranian #Kurdistan, were killed in the early hours of July 7, 2023, in the village of Halsho in the city of Qaladze.



Hengaw will publish an additional report. — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) July 7, 2023

“Luqman Aji and Adel Qaderi, two members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, were killed in the early hours of July 7, 2023, in the village of Halsho in the city of Qaladze,” the Iranian Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw said in a tweet.

Moreover, Hengaw in a report said that another political activist, Saadi Moradpour, formerly affiliated with the Democratic Party, sustained severe injuries.

Hengaw also said the assassination was carried out by an individual identified as "Rasul Azarakhsh”, who was allegedly previously associated with the PDK-I, but broke his ties with the party six years ago and returned to Iran and joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

“Azarkhosh arranged a friendly meeting in a tourist area, inviting the victims who used to have friendship history and committed the assassination,” Hengaw said.

The Organizational Center of PDKI blamed the Islamic Republic of Iran for the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials regarding the incident.

Iran has regularly been accused of assassination attacks against Iranian exiles and opposition members abroad, including in the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: Iranian Kurdish parties unite after 16 years split

Iran had in the past assassinated PDK-I leaders Abdulrahman Ghassemlou and Sadeq Sharafkandi in Europe in 1989 and 1992 respectively, weakening the PDK-I that split up in 2006.

July 13 marks the 34th anniversary of the assassination of Ghassemlou.

However, last year the PDKI and the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Iran (KDP-I) decided to reunite again after long negotiations.