Cancer treatment hospital construction underway in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Saturday, Saman Barzanji, the Health Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), accompanied by Ali Tatar, Governor of Duhok, visited the project site of a major international hospital currently being built in Duhok.

The hospital is one of the strategic projects planned by the KRG Ninth Cabinet.

At the project site, the minister of health and the Duhok governor met with investors. They stressed the importance of completing the project in the face of persistent challenges.

The three-building hospital, which covers 11,300 square meters and consists of 17 floors, will also include 40 clinics, six operating rooms, 80 single-patient rooms, 130 emergency care beds, and 12 recovery beds.

In 2022, 9,000 cases of cancer were recorded in the Kurdistan Region, with the majority of cases being in Erbil Province.

Among the most common causes of cancer are chronic diseases, environmental pollution, smoking, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, unhealthy eating, lack of exercise, and obesity.

The disease is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide, as health establishments grapple with finding treatments and developing better diagnostics. Early diagnosis of the disease is widely advised by health officials to prevent the condition from worsening.

Previously in April 2023, the concert 'Hope and Strength for Children with Cancer' was held in Erbil. A number of artists from across Kurdistan participated in the concert to raise money for cancer patients.

And in May 2022, Erbil Province hosted the Cancer and Oncology Research Endeavour Symposium with 500 academics and 200 international guests in attendance. Tishk International University (TIU) and Salahaddin University-Erbil supervised the medical event, which was attended by cancer experts from Germany, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

