Politics

PM Masrour Barzani to form ad hoc committee to follow up on Kifri protests

He pledged to "serve" the people of the area in every way possible.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaking at a conference in Erbil, marking the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, June 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaking at a conference in Erbil, marking the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, June 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday announced that he would form an ad hoc committee to follow up on the protestors' demands in the Kifri district. 

"I have received your demands and I am aware of them," Barzani said in a tweet, adding a committee, consisting of members of the Council of Ministers and Ministry of Interior, will be formed to follow up on the demands, including better service provision and employment, among others. 

He pledged to "serve" the people of the area in every way possible.

"I will stand by you in a Garmiyani spirit," Barzani said, referring to the strong-willed people of the area, known as Garmiyan. 

Kifri residents in Garmiyan Administration have been protesting for five days, demanding employment for the district's large youth population as well as better service provision. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive