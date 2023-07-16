PM Masrour Barzani to form ad hoc committee to follow up on Kifri protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday announced that he would form an ad hoc committee to follow up on the protestors' demands in the Kifri district.

"I have received your demands and I am aware of them," Barzani said in a tweet, adding a committee, consisting of members of the Council of Ministers and Ministry of Interior, will be formed to follow up on the demands, including better service provision and employment, among others.

He pledged to "serve" the people of the area in every way possible.

"I will stand by you in a Garmiyani spirit," Barzani said, referring to the strong-willed people of the area, known as Garmiyan.

Kifri residents in Garmiyan Administration have been protesting for five days, demanding employment for the district's large youth population as well as better service provision.