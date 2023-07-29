Security

Four fighters killed near Amude: SDF

The SDF said that on Friday four conscripts were killed in a Turkish drone strike near Amude.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Four conscripts were killed in a Turkish drone strike on Friday (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Syria SDF Amude Turkish drone strikes northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Friday evening killed four fighters in Amude, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a press statement.

“As part of that and in new aggression, at 7:00 p.m., a UAV belonging to the Turkish occupation targeted the village of “Khirbet Khwei” in the Amuda region, resulting in the martyrdom of four self-defense fighters (military conscripts)," the SDF said in a press release.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) implements conscription for military-aged men, which is officially referred to as the "duty for self-defense."

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that four people were killed and more than eight combatants were injured in Friday’s attack by a Turkish drone on a military compound within an exercise camp in the academy of SDF near Khirbat Khowa Village near Amude.

Also on Thursday a Turkish drone killed three people near Tel Ma’rouf in the countryside of Qamishlo.

According to data from SOHR, Turkey carried out 29 drone strikes since early 2023.

