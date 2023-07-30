25 kilograms of drugs seized in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Anti-Narcotics Directorate announced on Sunday in a statement that they had seized 25 kilograms of drugs in several operations.

The operations lasted three days, and the Directorate seized 25 kilograms of methamphetamine and Captagon pills. In addition, five drug dealers were arrested.

In the first operation, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and 1 kilogram of Captagon pills were seized from two drug dealers. In the second operation, after an extensive investigation, 7 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized and two drug dealers were arrested.

In the final operation, seven kilograms of dried tea leaves mixed with marijuana and hashish were seized, and one drug dealer was arrested.

All suspects have been charged and will be brought to justice, the statement added.

Also known as “crystal meth,” methamphetamine is a synthetic stimulant with an appearance resembling “bluish-white glass.” It can cause severe debilitations such as hallucinations, psychosis, anxiety, violent anger, kidney failure, schizophrenia and memory loss, among other serious detrimental health effects.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Anti-Narcotics Directorate, 943 suspects were arrested in the first five months of this year, of which 367 were involved in drug trafficking. 49 kilograms of narcotics have been seized in total.

Moreover, Kurdistan 24 previously reported that 80% of drug users in the Kurdistan Region are between 18 and 35 years old. 10% of drug users are women and 4% are under 18 years old.

Drug addiction has increasingly become an issue in the Kurdistan Region, as smugglers cleverly disguise their contraband and bypass security checkpoints to enter the Region.

In April of 2023, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government established a Drug and Psychotropic Substances Fund to provide treatments for substance abusers and financial rewards to those who turn in illegal drugs to local authorities.

