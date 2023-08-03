Security

Islamic State group announces death of leader

The ISIS leader "was killed after direct clashes" with jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib province.
author_image AFP
ISIS has previously carried out mass killings following military assaults in Iraq and Syria, including the slaughter of hundreds of members of the al-Sheitat tribe in Deir ez-Zor in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
ISIS has previously carried out mass killings following military assaults in Iraq and Syria, including the slaughter of hundreds of members of the al-Sheitat tribe in Deir ez-Zor in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
Syria ISIS HTS Syria

The Islamic State group announced on Thursday the death of its leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria.

The leader "was killed after direct clashes" with jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib province, an IS spokesman said in a recorded message on its channels on the Telegram messaging app, without specifying when he was killed.

The spokesman announced the group's new leader -- its fifth -- as Abi Hafsan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

After a meteoric rise in Iraq and Syria in 2014 that saw it conquer vast swathes of territory, IS saw its self-proclaimed "caliphate" collapse under a wave of offensives.

The Sunni Muslim extremist group's austere and terror-ridden rule was marked by beheadings and mass shootings.

It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries.

In November last year, IS said its previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, had been killed.

His predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, was killed in February last year in a US raid in Idlib province. 

The group's first "caliph", Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed, also in Idlib, in October 2019.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive