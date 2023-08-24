PM Barzani, Turkish foreign minister discuss resumption of Kurdistan Region oil export

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on Thursday discussed the resumption of Kurdistan Region’s oil export, among other matters, according to a statement.

Barzani received Minister Hakan and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar in Erbil, where they highlighted a range of topics, including security and bilateral ties.

Following the meeting, Barzani and Fidan held a joint press conference, in which they highlighted the topics they discussed.

They discussed the mechanism to resume the Kurdistan Region’s oil export as well as resolving the related issues between Erbil and Baghdad according to the constitution, Barzani said in the presser.

“I reassure you that Kurdistan Region will fulfill its duties according to the constitution,” the premier said, adding the Kurdish region will not be a destabilizing factor for the neighboring countries.

Barzani said he had hoped for the relations to continue with Turkey in order to “combat all forms of terror” in the region.

The officials also discussed developing economic ties and ways to enhance them, according to Barzani.

The Turkish minister later highlighted the topics that he had discussed with the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi officials including the fight against terrorism, water issues as well and the reconstruction of war-torn areas.

I’m pleased to welcome my friend @HakanFidan to the Kurdistan Region.



I look forward to working with him to strengthen our already strong relationship. pic.twitter.com/Loo9IlUv2T — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) August 24, 2023

“We discussed combatting terrorism, energy, trade, and other matters of interest,” the premier added.

The top diplomat hailed the “stability and security” and economic development of Erbil, even during the difficult times in Iraq, saying his country is willing to provide any support to maintain the stability.

Fidan also discussed the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), saying Ankara will work with Erbil and Baghdad to oust the militants from Iraq.

The Turkish minister arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday and met with the Iraq's top leaders in the past two days, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.

In March, Baghdad requested Ankara to halt Kurdish oil exports, after the Iraqi government claimed victory against Turkey at an international arbitration court in Paris.

Turkey has been ordered to pay Iraq $1.5bn for the damages while another case against Ankara is pending, per the court's ruling.