Trump Says Iran Preparing Offer to Meet US Demands: Reuters

Trump said Iran is preparing an offer to meet U.S. demands, signaling potential movement in stalled negotiations, according to Reuters.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran is preparing a proposal aimed at meeting U.S. demands, signaling a possible shift in ongoing negotiations.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Trump told Reuters: “They’re making an offer and we’ll have to see.”

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue between Washington and Tehran following stalled negotiations and amid a fragile ceasefire environment.

Trump’s statement suggests that communication channels remain active despite ongoing disagreements, with both sides exploring options to move toward a potential agreement.

The development follows earlier indications from U.S. officials that negotiations remain uncertain, with key disputes unresolved, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program and broader security demands.

Recent diplomatic activity, including mediation efforts and planned talks in Islamabad, has reflected continued attempts to revive negotiations after previous rounds failed to produce an agreement.

The latest statement comes within a broader pattern of ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations that have faced repeated setbacks. Earlier talks ended without agreement, while both sides have maintained differing positions on core issues. Despite this, U.S. officials have continued to signal that a deal remains possible, even as tensions persist and ceasefire arrangements face ongoing challenges.

Trump’s remarks point to a potential diplomatic opening, though uncertainty remains over the substance of Iran’s reported offer and whether it will meet U.S. expectations.