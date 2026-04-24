Iranian FM Embarks on Regional Tour Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced a regional tour to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow to coordinate on bilateral issues and regional developments

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced he has begun a regional tour, describing it as a “timely” effort to coordinate with key partners as tensions continue across the region.

In a statement posted on X, Friday, Araghchi said: “Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority.”

Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow.



Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.



Our neighbors are our priority. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 24, 2026

The visits come as diplomatic activity intensifies around the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with multiple efforts underway to sustain a fragile ceasefire and resume negotiations.

Araghchi’s itinerary includes Islamabad, where previous talks between Iranian and U.S. officials have taken place, as well as Muscat and Moscow, both of which have been involved in regional diplomatic channels.

The statement underscores Iran’s focus on engaging regional partners, particularly neighboring countries, as part of its broader diplomatic outreach.

The tour comes amid stalled negotiations between Iran and the United States following earlier discussions in Islamabad that ended without agreement. A temporary ceasefire, announced on April 8, 2026, has faced repeated challenges, including disputes over maritime access in the Strait of Hormuz and continued military tensions. Efforts to resume talks have been complicated by disagreements over key issues and uncertainty surrounding participation in a second round of negotiations.