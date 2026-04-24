State Department to Kurdistan24: Russia invited to G20 meetings

The US confirmed Russia is invited to G20 meetings, but it remains unclear whether President Putin will attend the summit.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The United States has confirmed that Russia has been invited to participate in G20 meetings, as questions continue over whether President Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming summit.

In response to Kurdistan 24 English's Question, the U.S. Department of State said: “As a member of the G20, Russia has been invited to all working-level meetings to date. President Trump has been clear that Russia is welcome to attend all G20 meetings as the United States focuses on delivering a successful and productive summit.”

The statement underscores Washington’s position that Russia, as a G20 member, remains part of the summit framework, regardless of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

It remains unclear, however, whether President Putin himself will attend the summit, as the statement refers specifically to participation at the working level and broader eligibility for attendance.

The issue of Russia’s role in international forums has drawn attention amid ongoing global tensions, placing additional focus on the composition and participation of leaders at major summits.

Recent reporting has highlighted ongoing discussions and uncertainties surrounding President Vladimir Putin’s potential attendance at the G20 summit, with questions centered on diplomatic dynamics and broader geopolitical considerations. The developments come as the United States emphasizes the importance of ensuring a “successful and productive summit,” while maintaining that Russia retains its formal position within the G20 framework.

While Russia’s participation in G20 meetings has been confirmed at the working level, uncertainty remains over whether President Putin will attend, leaving a key question unresolved ahead of the summit.