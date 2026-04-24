IDF: Israel Puts Iran-Linked Iraqi Militias on Notice for Stepped-Up Attack Planning

The Israeli military says it has been working with Shin Bet and Mossad to neutralize key figures behind Iranian-orchestrated plots targeting Israelis

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli military issued a pointed warning on Friday, declaring that it is tracking an active Iranian-directed conspiracy to strike Israeli citizens — one that relies on Tehran-loyal armed factions operating out of Iraq — and that it stands ready to confront those forces if and when necessary.

Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli military, made the disclosure in a post on the social media platform X on Friday.

"During the war against Iran, intelligence affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been working to incite disruptive plans aimed at targeting Israelis inside and outside the country," Adraee wrote.

He added that the Israeli military, working alongside the General Security Service — known as Shin Bet — and the Mossad, has targeted several senior figures identified as having played key roles in designing these plots against Israel and Tel Aviv's interests, both domestically and abroad.

Adraee stressed that in recent weeks, efforts had accelerated to execute an "Iranian disruptive plan involving Iran-aligned militias in Iraq," operating under foreign direction and with direct Iranian funding.

The spokesperson closed with an unambiguous warning, stating that the Israeli military is closely monitoring the full network of terrorist organizations across the region and will take necessary action to confront them when required.