PM Barzani earmarks 859 million Iraqi dinars for Kurdish soccer leagues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday approved the allocation of 859 million Iraqi dinars ($655,800) for Kurdistan Football Association activities.

"For the Kurdistan Premier League, first and second divisions, Kurdistan Cup, Futsal and youth and adult leagues, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has approved the allocation of 859.5 million dinars,” Sardar Ismail, Director General of Sports in the Kurdistan Region, told Kurdistan 24.

He added that for the 2022/2023 season, allowances for staff and members, clothing and equipment purchases have been set at 588.7 million dinars ($449,178). Also for the 2022/2023 season, league refereeing courses will further receive 270.8 million dinars ($206,620).

Founded in 2006, the Kurdistan Football Association oversees several youth and adult leagues, in addition to the Kurdistan National Team. The national team has participated in several international tournaments. In 2012 they won the VIVA World Cup in Kurdistan, after a thrilling final against Northern Cyprus (2-1). At the 2014 CONIFA World Football Cup, they finished 6th place.