Israeli airstrikes put Aleppo airport out of service

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Israeli airstrikes on Monday targeted the runway of Aleppo International Airport, leading to it's complete shutdown, a war monitor reported.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also noted that the Israeli strikes targeted weapons warehouses at the Nayrab military airport on the outskirts of Aleppo.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency also reported that Israel carried out “an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo Airport.”

The attacks resulted in substantial damage to the airport runway, rendering it inoperable.

SOHR said that Israel has carried out a total of 26 attacks on Syrian forces since 2023, in which 61 combatants were killed.

Also in March, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put the Aleppo International Airport out of service.

Furthermore, similar Israeli strikes in January also disrupted operations at the Damascus International Airport.