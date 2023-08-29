2.5 million Iranian pilgrims arrived in Iraq thus far: Iran's interior minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday to follow up on the affairs of pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to Vahidi, the number of pilgrims arriving in Iraq for Arbaeen has increased to 2.5 million through six border crossings between Iraq and Iran, and he expects the number to rise to five million pilgrims.

A pilgrimage to Karbala, 110 kilometers from Baghdad, will commence on Sept. 6, as part of Arbaeen.

There have been dozens of Iranian pilgrims who have died in various accidents in southern Iraq, some of whom were hospitalized in the hospitals of Dhi Qar and Wasit provinces.

Moreover, the Iranian authorities have provided 140 ambulances, 14 ambulance trucks, 18 emergency motorcycles, three helicopters, and a number of medical teams for pilgrims.

Furthermore, a total of 4,000 doctors and medical staff have been provided to serve pilgrims in 83 medical centers, according to the Secretary General of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Yaghob Soleymani.

Soleymani also added that 22,000 Red Crescent members are serving the pilgrims.

Shiite Muslims attend religious ceremonies dedicated to Imam Hussein's 40th anniversary in Karbala and Najaf.

Iran's Consul General in Erbil Nasrollah Rashnoudi announced on Aug. 26 in a press conference that Iranian pilgrims in Iraq celebrating Arbaeen received the best assistance from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

