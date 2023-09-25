Senior PUK member withdraws from fifth PUK caucus

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A video message was released on Monday by Mullah Bakhtiar, a member of the High Political and Interests Council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), in which he addressed the upcoming PUK caucus.

Bakhtiar, in a sign of protest, announced that he would not participate in the caucus set to take place on Sept. 27 in Sulaimani, and he accused the PUK Politburo and Bafel Talabani of being responsible for his absence.

"Those who were not elected to the caucus have not sold their political dignity," he stated, noting that other senior PUK loyalists have not been allowed to attend the caucus.

He states that there are many differences of opinion regarding the caucus and no agreement has been reached regarding how to conduct it in a way that will achieve its objectives.

Furthermore, Bakhtiar stated they have disagreements with Talabani regarding the power and composition of the PUK council, and they are trying to increase the number of council members from 25 to 31 by overriding his approval.

The senior PUK member added that the party’s policy is unjustified since previous elections showed that the party’s votes have fallen significantly.